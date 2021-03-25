‘A new normal’: UW-Madison students told to prepare for return to campus in fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison's chancellor says that students should plan for campus life to mostly return to normal in the fall.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the announcement in an update on her office's blog Thursday.

"I feel confident that next semester will look more like Fall 2019 than Fall 2020, with offices occupied and throngs of students changing classes in the middle of the day," Blank said. "But it will be different than before – it’s a new normal, not our old normal."

Blank conceded that she cannot see the future and that some unknowns remain.

She contended that person-to-person connections were an important facet of campus life that should return as more people become vaccinated.

"We want to return to what makes UW–Madison special, and that means safely returning to our classrooms and labs for in-person learning and research," she said.

This is a developing story.