Aid group reports spike in COVID-19 patients in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — International aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres says it is seeing a spike in the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in war-stricken Yemen, as a second wave overwhelms the country’s depleted medical facilities. The Geneva-based agency urged on Thursday humanitarian groups operating in Yemen to scale up their COVID-19 emergency response. More than 3000 infectious cases, including 800, have been recorded in Yemen since the outbreak of the pandemic. The actual toll is believed to be higher given the scarcity of testing. The devastating conflict in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.