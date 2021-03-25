Badger named Bucky celebrates 5th birthday at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bucky, a badger at the Henry Vilas Zoo, celebrated his fifth birthday this week with some special treats.

The zoo posted about the occasion on its Facebook Page Thursday.

"Bucky turned 5 this week," the post said with two exclamation points in the post.

The zoo noted that Bucky got to celebrate with some of his favorite treats which include bugs, honey water and sweet potato.

The delicacies were served on a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" plate, and his enclosure was adorned with a "Happy 5th Birthday Bucky" message in chalk.