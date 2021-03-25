Badgers Football adds new running backs coach from Cowboys

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers named their new running backs coach in a press release sent Thursday.

Gary Brown will take on the role for a school that is known for churning out top-flight talent like Jonathan Taylor and Ron Dayne.

"I'm excited about being part of the Badger family because of the tradition that’s been established over the years," Brown said. "They're one of the best programs in the Big Ten, and obviously they like to run the ball and run it very well. As a running backs coach, that certainly appealed to me."

Brown was previously the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys between 2013 and 2019. During that time he coached DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliot.

Before that he served with the Cleveland Browns for a four year stint.

"Gary is really an impressive person," Head Coach Paul Chryst said in a written statement. "Everyone I know that has worked with Gary speaks very highly of him and has loved working with him."