Biden lays out ambitious agenda, makes optimistic COVID-19 projection

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- In the first press conference of his term, President Joe Biden laid the groundwork for his governing priorities, from the swell of immigrants at the southern border to the future of the filibuster.

To kick off his first session with reporters, Biden announced that his administration now aims to administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office. This comes after his administration surpassed the initial goal of 100 million in 100 days March 12.

Biden spent nearly half of the hour-long press conference discussing the condition of border facilities and the treatment of those arriving at the border. He committed to transparency with journalists at those facilities in the future, but did not specify a timeframe.

He pointed to the Trump administration's immigration policies as a roadblock to building a good system, saying that his team is still working through excising prior policy.

"What we're doing right now is attempting to rebuild," Biden said.

He also said that the government recently opened 5,000 beds at Texas' Fort Bliss, a necessary addition thanks to overflowing conditions at other facilities. Biden also stressed the necessity of foreign aid in reducing undocumented immigration, saying if the U.S. can help improve conditions abroad, the incentive to leave is lessened.

Biden also addressed the filibuster, which has developed into a hot-button issue as congressional Democrats have advocated for its removal. Biden did not commit to killing the filibuster, but he didn't signal opposition to doing so either.

"We want to get things done. And when the time comes, if there's complete lockdown and chaos because of the filibuster, we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about," Biden said.

Several flagship bills that would enact major portions of Biden's agenda, including voting rights and police reform, have passed the House but cannot clear the 60-vote threshold necessary to defeat a Senate filibuster.

Biden said the next goal of his administration is an infrastructure bill. He said that the full scope of the bill will be announced at an event in Pittsburgh Friday, but early indications put the bill in the range of $3 trillion.