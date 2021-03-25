Biden not ruling out chance US stays longer in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden isn’t ruling out the possibility of U.S. troops staying in Afghanistan through the end of the year. His comments at a White House new conference came not long after one of his top generals told Congress that Afghanistan’s military forces need American assistance to successfully counter the Taliban. Biden repeated his assessment that it will be hard for the U.S. to meet the May 1 deadline for full American troop withdrawal that was laid out in a peace agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. When asked whether U.S. troops will still be in Afghanistan next year, he said, ”I can’t picture that being the case.”