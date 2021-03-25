British judge: Vatican made ‘appalling’ claims in UK probe

ROME (AP) — A British judge has blasted Vatican prosecutors for making “appalling” claims before the court about their investigation into the Holy See’s investment in a London real estate deal. In the ruling, Judge Tony Baumgartner of Southwark Crown Court reversed another judge’s decision to seize the British-based bank accounts of broker Gianluigi Torzi. The Vatican had requested the seizure as part of its corruption investigation into Torzi and other suspects whom prosecutors accuse of fleecing the Holy See of millions in fees. But Baumgartner ruled that the Vatican’s request was so full of omissions that it affected the original judge’s decision to seize the assets. Baumgartner concluded that the Vatican hadn’t made the case to justify a new asset seizure from Torzi.