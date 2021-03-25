Caesars puts pandemic losses at $2B, wants insurers to pay

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is putting its losses because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at more than $2 billion — and is suing a long list of insurance carriers it says are balking at paying its business interruption costs. A Caesars spokeswoman declined Thursday to comment about the lawsuit, and representatives from most of the insurance companies didn’t immediately respond to emails. The breach of contract and unfair claims practices case was filed March 19 in state court in Las Vegas. It’s not the first of its kind among Las Vegas casino operators. Circus Circus and Treasure Island filed similar cases last year in federal court.