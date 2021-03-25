Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google are giving an accounting to Congress of actions against the use of their platforms to spread falsehoods and incite violence.

The stakes have racheted ever higher: The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the rise in COVID vaccine misinformation and Democrats now in control of Congress and the White House have sharpened the pressure on the companies.

Movement in Congress is accelerating toward new curbs on the companies' long-held legal protections for speech posted on their platforms.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey are testifying in a virtual hearing Thursday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee.