Dane Buy Local to fast track small business pandemic recovery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County will infuse another $15 million into small businesses as part of pandemic recovery efforts.

County Executive Joe Parisi says the funds will support the county's Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, a partnership launched nearly one year ago with the organization "Dane Buy Local."

“Plugging dollars directly into our small businesses and jumpstarting the local economy are incredibly important as we look to recover from the challenges of the past year,” Parisi said. “Grants from the innovative partnership we created with Dane Buy Local have helped keep businesses open and people's dreams alive. As this pandemic evolves, we feel these funds, put directly into the pockets of small business owners in our community, offer a real opportunity for a fresh start.”

Funds for the new grants will come from the county's allocation from the federal stimulus legislation. To date, the local partnership has received more than $14 million in funds to help sustain small businesses throughout the pandemic.

The county's program was first launched last April with an initial $800,000 in county dollars, prior to the passage of the first federal government COVID-19 rescue plan known as the “CARES Act.”

At the time of its creation, it was one of the very first local government-run, small business grant rescue programs in the entire country.

Dane Buy Local is in the process of awarding $4 million in funds from the last county allocation to this grant program, announced back in January. There were over 2,800 applications for that funding with an average grant request approaching $18,000.

A resolution approving the expanded Dane County Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program will be introduced to the County Board this week with approval expected in April.