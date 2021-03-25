Dane County requests proposals for Alliant Energy Center redevelopment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County called for proposals for the Alliant Energy Center campus, seeking to redevelop Madison's flagship event space.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the goal is to expand existing buildings on the property in order to draw more large trade shows, the campus' main revenue source.

“We know with the right vision, the future of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center is bright,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “As we emerge from the challenges of the past year, this project offers opportunity for economic invigoration while bringing new events to Dane County.”

No plans for Alliant are concrete as of now, but expanding the main exhibition hall will be part of the project.