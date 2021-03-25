Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government has decided to continue its suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for three more weeks. Denmark paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure on March 11 after reports that a 60-year-old woman died with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine. The death of a second person in Denmark who died after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine also was reported. Danish health authorities say they have no evidence the vaccine was responsible for either death. Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.