EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

5:19 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are set to provide Turkey with migration aid and trade incentives to ease tensions between them, despite concern about democratic backsliding there. At a video-summit Thursday, the leaders will offer Ankara a “positive agenda.” They want to take advantage of a lull in tensions between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, and avoiding derailing peace efforts on the Mediterranean island. The EU is likely to offer yet more money to get a migrant agreement between them working again. It’s also looking to update a customs agreement that eases duties on most Turkish goods and produce. The offer will come just days after Turkey pulled out of an agreement aimed at preventing violence against women.

Associated Press

