Few more rain showers today, mix possible tonigh

Few more rain showers today, mix possible tonighUpdated
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Don't put the umbrellas away quite yet, more showers will develop later today.
SET UP
The parade of low pressure systems continues. After having two pass through the Midwest this week, a third will clip southern Wisconsin later today, bringing another round of precipitation.
TODAY
Skies stay mostly cloudy in-between weather systems, with a bit of a breeze developing off of Lake Michigan. That'll keep our temps more seasonal with highs only in the mid 40s and a few more rain showers developing.
TONIGHT
This evening, expect a higher chance for scattered rain showers.
As temps fall to freezing late tonight, we could change our precipitation over to a brief mix which could cause localized areas to get a dusting up to a half-inch of snow.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and milder with temps in the low 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and temps in the low 50s.
Spotty, light rain showers will end by midnight.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer in the low 60s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and temps in the upper 50s.
Rain will end at night.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.