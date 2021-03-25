Few more rain showers today, mix possible tonigh

MADISON (WKOW) - Don't put the umbrellas away quite yet, more showers will develop later today.

SET UP

The parade of low pressure systems continues. After having two pass through the Midwest this week, a third will clip southern Wisconsin later today, bringing another round of precipitation.

Another low will lcw passes south tonight before another low moves in this weekend

TODAY

Skies stay mostly cloudy in-between weather systems, with a bit of a breeze developing off of Lake Michigan. That'll keep our temps more seasonal with highs only in the mid 40s and a few more rain showers developing.



TONIGHT

This evening, expect a higher chance for scattered rain showers.

Computer model simulated radar forecast tonight

As temps fall to freezing late tonight, we could change our precipitation over to a brief mix which could cause localized areas to get a dusting up to a half-inch of snow.

Computer models show localized possibility of light snow tonight

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and milder with temps in the low 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and temps in the low 50s.



Spotty, light rain showers will end by midnight.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer in the low 60s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and temps in the upper 50s.



Rain will end at night.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.