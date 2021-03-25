Former Columbus mayor convicted of federal fraud

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- The former mayor of Columbus was convicted on a federal fraud charge.

49-year-old Michael Eisenga was indicted last October.

Federal prosecutors say he falsified documents to get a mortgage loan from Alliant Credit Union in Illinois, as the operator of CCC Lot 2, a limited liability company with a principal place of business in Columbus.

The indictment alleges that Eisenga represented to Alliant that CCC Lot 2 had secured Festival Foods Inc. as a tenant for the property through a 20-year lease agreement and that another company, Supervalue Holdings, Inc., had guaranteed the lease. Eisenga provided Alliant with two signed documents he represented to be the lease with Festival Foods Inc. and the guarantee from Supervalue Holdings, Inc., but that neither of these documents were genuine.

Alliant approved CCC Lot 2 for the loan and paid out loan proceeds of approximately $6.9 million in March 2018.

Court documents show Eisenga faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced in June.