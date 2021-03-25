Former composer, wife invite viewers to ‘Stump the Maestro’

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — If you offer any song title from Broadway, jazz standards or movie scores, chances are 91-year-old Peter Fuchs can play it from memory on his keyboard. He hums along as his 87-year-old wife Veronica takes requests on their Facebook Live show “Stump the Maestro.” They’ve run the one-hour show from their one-bedroom apartment near Miami since the coronavirus pandemic started last year. Peter Fuchs is a former composer and conductor while his wife is a former Broadway singer. If a viewer requests a song that Fuchs can’t play, he considers himself stumped. Then, he’ll look for the music and play it the next day.