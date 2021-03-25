Former GOP Chairman, Tennessee Sen. Bill Brock dies at 90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bill Brock, a former Tennessee senator and Republican chairman who rebuilt the party after the Watergate scandal, has died at age 90. Family friend Tom Griscom says Brock died on Thursday morning. Brock was an official with his family’s Brock Candy Co. before he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1962. In 1970, he was elected to the Senate. After failing in his bid for a second term, he became GOP national chairman. His work to improve fundraising and broaden membership helped Ronald Reagan beat President Jimmy Carter in 1980. Brock then served in the Reagan administration as U.S. trade representative and then labor secretary.