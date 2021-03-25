Fuel tank attacked, catches fire in southern Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fuel tank at an oil facility in Saudi Arabia caught fire after being struck by a projectile in the latest such attack amid its yearslong war targeting rebels in Yemen. That’s according to Saudi Arabian officials in a statement early Friday. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the assault at Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen. Authorities say a projectile hit a fuel tank at a distribution facility just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Jizan long has been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. However, the rebels did not immediately claim the attack.