Getting answers: Should you get the second shot if you got COVID-19 after the first dose?

(WKOW) -- If you are getting a COVID-19 vaccine, doctors want to remind you that you are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your final dose.

Some of you have written in saying you contracted COVID-19 after you got your first shot and are now wondering if you can still get your second dose as scheduled.

"The answer to that is yes," said Dr. William Hartman, the principal investigator in UW Health's AstraZeneca vaccine trial. "But there probably should be some waiting period between the time that [you] completed symptoms and the time that [you] gets [your] second shot, but that second shot will really give [you] the more long lasting immunity that [you] should be looking for."

"Similar to like if a person tested positive and got treated with the monoclonal antibodies, they have to wait 90 days before they get the second shot, but we would definitely recommend getting that second shot," Hartman continued.

