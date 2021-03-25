Giannis surprises young fan on his birthday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a 10-year-old boy's birthday extra special.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reported Malachi Thompson went to a Bucks game over the weekend at Fiserv Forum to celebrate his birthday.

He made a sign asking Giannis to sign his jersey, but security wouldn't let him take it in because it was too big.

Meanwhile, Giannis' girlfriend was watching the whole encounter and told the Bucks superstar about it.

After the game, Malachi met Giannis and he signed the jersey for him.

Malachi was a bit star struck, but he said it was a dream come true.