Group fasting for climate justice

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A group of activists is fasting to call for climate justice in Wisconsin.

The group known as the "Wisconsin 7" held a rally in Dodgeville as part of a statewide tour.

Members want the next state budget to invest in incentives for energy efficiency, developing renewable energy and support for farmers, among other things.

One member of the group, Rev. Jonathan Barker, the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, said, to him, climate justice is about neighborly love.

"Neighborly love means making sure that my neighbors, my neighbors' kids, my neighbors' grandkids have clean air to breathe and clean water to drink," said Barker.

Members of the group are finishing their fast on Friday. A doctor travels with them to monitor their health.