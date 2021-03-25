High court: More police excessive force suits can go forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with a New Mexico woman who was shot by police as she drove away from them. The justices have ruled 5-to-3 for Roxanne Torres. The case will allow more excessive force lawsuits against police to go forward. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the question for the justices was “whether a seizure occurs when an officer shoots someone who temporarily eludes capture after the shooting.” The majority said the answer was yes. The decision does not end the case but just allows it to continue. Lower courts will still have to weigh in on the “reasonableness of the seizure,” among other things.