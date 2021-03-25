Madison mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway received her COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Rhodes-Conway invited cameras to show how easy it is when you get the shot. The mayor received the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine.

She also encouraged everyone in Madison to get the vaccine when they are eligible.

"The sooner you can get vaccinated, the sooner you can give your grandparents a hug. meet up with friends, travel, and do the things that we all love and miss," Rhodes-Conway said. "You can do your part by vaccinating yourself and your family when it's your turn."

Nursing student Bridgette Moore administered the vaccine. She too encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. Moore said she lost three family members to COVID-19. She said she almost lost her oldest son, too, but he survived.

"It's a very serious disease. And it's important that we now get a handle on it. So many people have lost so much in the last year. So it's time for something better," Moore said.