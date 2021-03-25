Man arrested after boarding empty Mauritania plane on tarmac

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Mauritania’s official news agency says a man has been arrested after boarding an empty Mauritania Airlines plane sitting on the tarmac and threatened to set it on fire. There were no passengers on board at the time and it was not immediately clear how the man managed to breach airport security, according to an airport official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists. The unidentified man who got on the plane spoke in English and was believed to be a foreigner residing in the West African nation. The government news agency said he had identified himself as an American who “had problems with Mauritania.”