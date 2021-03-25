Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexico surpasses 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has framed ramped up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president said Thursday he was prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico’s total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations. The real death toll is believed to be drawing closer to 300,000, due to the country’s extremely low rate of testing.