Migrants stuck in Spain’s Canary Islands say camps are unfit

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — Migrant arrivals to Spain’s Canary Islands from Morocco and West Africa have risen sharply, and the government has tried to stop many of those it sees as economic migrants from continuing to the mainland while allowing in asylum seekers and the most vulnerable. As reception centers on the islands fill up, the migrants say they are housed in inadequate camps. The largest of these on the island of Tenerife has been plagued with problems since it opened, with many inhabitants complaining it is cold and crowded, lacks adequate hot water and serves inedible food. Some of the migrants have decided to leave the camp and sleep in makeshift shacks in a nearby forest instead.