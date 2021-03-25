More women in law enforcement: Madison police sign pledge

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department has signed a pledge to bringing more women into law enforcement.

The city of Madison announced that the department had taken the pledge in a press release Thursday.

The city billed the 30x30 Pledge as "a series of low- and no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement."

The pledge comes on the heels of a push by the police department to highlight its gender diversity. A campaign titled "We are the 28" was meant to highlight the female officers that comprise 28 percent of the force.