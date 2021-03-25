Platteville adds meetup spot outside police department for internet purchases

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- From time to time police departments warn the public about the dangers of meeting someone for a Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace purchase.

To reduce the risks of theft or scams, the city of Platteville implemented a public meetup spot outside the police department.

In the parking lot are two parking spaces intended to make internet purchases safely or to make a child exchange. There will be a security camera there monitored by police.

The announcement was made on the city's Facebook page Thursday.