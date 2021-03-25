Skip to Content

Platteville adds meetup spot outside police department for internet purchases

New
2:55 pm LocalTop Stories
P'Ville marketplace for web

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- From time to time police departments warn the public about the dangers of meeting someone for a Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace purchase.

To reduce the risks of theft or scams, the city of Platteville implemented a public meetup spot outside the police department.

In the parking lot are two parking spaces intended to make internet purchases safely or to make a child exchange. There will be a security camera there monitored by police.

The announcement was made on the city's Facebook page Thursday.

Check out the new MEETUP SPOT sign outside of the Platteville Police Department at 165 N. 4th Street. The idea came...

Posted by The City of Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Matthew Cash

Senior Executive Producer

More Stories

Skip to content