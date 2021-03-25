Police: Five arrested after a stolen car chase in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say five people were arrested after a police chase Thursday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was stolen from a gas station on N. 3rd Street around 2:46 p.m. Police believe the stolen car was used in two robberies -- one at the Walmart on the city's west side and at the Hilldale Target.

Around 5:00 p.m., police came across the vehicle at Pheasant Ridge. Police say after a a chase, the vehicle crashed. Police arrested five people. No one was injured.