Rain to mix returns for parts of southern Wisconsin this evening and tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - We'll stay dry during the day, but later this evening, more scattered showers develop.

SET UP

The parade of low pressure systems continues. After having two pass through the Midwest this week, a third will clip southern Wisconsin later today, potentially bringing another round of precipitation.

Another low will lcw passes south tonight before another low moves in this weekend

TODAY

Skies stay mostly cloudy in-between weather systems, with a bit of a breeze developing off of Lake Michigan. That'll keep our temps more seasonal with highs only in the mid 40s.



TONIGHT

This evening, scattered rain showers may possibly develop if this storm system progresses far enough north. The highest chance for precipitation will be for stateline communities and southeastern Wisconsin.

Computer model simulated radar forecast tonight

As temps fall to freezing tonight, we could change our precipitation over to a brief mix late which could cause areas with a dusting up to a half-inch of accumulating snow.

Computer models show localized possibility of light snow tonight

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and milder with temps in the low 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and temps in the low 50s.



Spotty, light rain showers will end by midnight.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer in the low 60s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and temps in the upper 50s.



Rain will end at night.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.