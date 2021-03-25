Rain to mix returns for parts of southern Wisconsin this evening and tonight
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll stay dry during the day, but later this evening, more scattered showers develop.
SET UP
The parade of low pressure systems continues. After having two pass through the Midwest this week, a third will clip southern Wisconsin later today, potentially bringing another round of precipitation.
TODAY
Skies stay mostly cloudy in-between weather systems, with a bit of a breeze developing off of Lake Michigan. That'll keep our temps more seasonal with highs only in the mid 40s.
TONIGHT
This evening, scattered rain showers may possibly develop if this storm system progresses far enough north. The highest chance for precipitation will be for stateline communities and southeastern Wisconsin.
As temps fall to freezing tonight, we could change our precipitation over to a brief mix late which could cause areas with a dusting up to a half-inch of accumulating snow.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and milder with temps in the low 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and temps in the low 50s.
Spotty, light rain showers will end by midnight.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer in the low 60s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and temps in the upper 50s.
Rain will end at night.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.