Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh is up for auction by Sotheby’s Paris and is expected to sell for many millions. The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands. Sotheby’s said the “Street Scene in Montmartre” has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years. It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre. It is among over 30 works being sold by Sotheby’s on Thursday from masters including Modigliani, Rodin, Camille Claudel, Degas, Klee and Magritte.