River Food Pantry receives largest grant to date to increase access to fresh produce

MADISON (WKOW) -- The River Food Pantry says it has received its largest grant to date.

The food pantry recently received $422,500 from the Inland Empire Community Foundation. The funding will be used to increase access to fresh produce for Dane County households facing food insecurity.

“When you eat better, you feel better. We believe this investment in fresh produce will significantly improve our clients’ health and wellbeing,” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River.

River Food Pantry will use the funding to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables for all the organization’s free programs, including curbside groceries, to-go meals, mobile lunches and grocery delivery.

Clients will also be able to select the produce they want using The River Food Pantry's upcoming online marketplace, which will launch later this spring.

Part of the grant funding will also go toward coordination efforts, including packaging, distribution, storage, and education.

In 2020, The River Food Pantry provided a record 3.7 million pounds of food to over 6,000 households.