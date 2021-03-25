Russia opposition leader Navalny’s health worsens in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has accused prison authorities of failing to provide proper treatment for his back pain and leg problems and says he is having trouble walking. In a letter to penitentiary officials and Russia’s top prosecutor, Navalny blamed his health problems on prison officials failing to provide the right medicines and refusing to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars. A copy of the letter to top penitentiary officials and Russia’s top prosecutor was posted Thursday on Navalny’s website, The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken opponent. He was arrested on Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning.