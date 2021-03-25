Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 8:43PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
Periods of rain over portions of south central Wisconsin may
become mixed with snow before ending late this evening through 3
am CDT. A light, slushy accumulation would be possible, but should
have little travel impact. Temperatures will continue to slip
into the 30 to 35 degree range overnight.
Periods of rain in southeast Wisconsin are expected through late
tonight. The rain in this area may also become mixed with wet
snow before it ends late tonight or early Friday. A slushy light
accumulation could potentially accumulate on colder surfaces, but
again minimal impact to the early morning commute is expected. A
few slippery spots however can not be ruled out.