Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 8:43PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Periods of rain over portions of south central Wisconsin may

become mixed with snow before ending late this evening through 3

am CDT. A light, slushy accumulation would be possible, but should

have little travel impact. Temperatures will continue to slip

into the 30 to 35 degree range overnight.

Periods of rain in southeast Wisconsin are expected through late

tonight. The rain in this area may also become mixed with wet

snow before it ends late tonight or early Friday. A slushy light

accumulation could potentially accumulate on colder surfaces, but

again minimal impact to the early morning commute is expected. A

few slippery spots however can not be ruled out.