SSM Health teams up with Salvatore’s Tomato Pies to vaccinate food service workers

6:31 pm COVID VaccineTop Stories

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local pizza shop transformed into a vaccination clinic for restaurant workers and others eligible in the food supply industry.

SSM Health partnered with Salvatore's Tomato Pies to vaccinate hundreds at the local pizza chain's N. Livingston St. location in Madison.

"I'm estatic about being vaccinated because I work at self check," said Deb Higgins, a Festival Foods employee. "I'm reaching over people each day, and people get very relaxed as they come up to the checkouts."

Restaurant workers are eligible for the vaccine under Wisconsin's phase 1B group.

"This is just a great way to continue to move forward and get our economy open again," said Patrick DePula, CEO and chef of Salvatore's Tomato Pies.

All of Thursday's doses were administered by volunteer nurses.

Caroline Bach

Anchor, 27 News at 11

