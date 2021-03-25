Surfer honored with life-saving award after rescuing man, dog on Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN — A surfer is being honored with a life-saving award Tuesday afternoon after he saved two lives on Lake Superior just hours earlier.

The Duluth Fire and Police departments presented 26-year-old Darby Voeks, from Minneapolis, with the award.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, a dog got loose and ended up in the water in the canal by the Aerial Lift Bridge around 2 p.m.

While rescue crews were on the way, they learned a person had gone in after the dog.

The woman who owned the dog pleaded with Voeks, who was surfing nearby, for help. She told him her aide had jumped in after the dog, trying to rescue the animal.

Eventually, Voeks was able to use his surfboard to help swim both the person and later the dog to shore.

Voeks, who works in the faith-based youth mentoring field, said he was just about to wrap up his surfing session for the day, but is very glad he waited for one more wave.

“Sometimes it pays to procratinate…,” he said.

