TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of WIS 213 blocked near Evansville because of crash

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Southbound lanes of Wisconsin 213 are blocked just south of Evansville due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported Thursday at 4:30 a.m.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WI-213 in Evansville has shutdown the southbound lanes between CR-M and Garrison Dr. Find another travel route! pic.twitter.com/jkPyme1Dlg — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) March 25, 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Wisconsin 213 is closed at Highway 59/Ahara Road as crews respond. Find an alternate route if you have to head that way.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.