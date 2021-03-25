TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of WIS 213 blocked near Evansville because of crash
EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Southbound lanes of Wisconsin 213 are blocked just south of Evansville due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The crash was reported Thursday at 4:30 a.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Wisconsin 213 is closed at Highway 59/Ahara Road as crews respond. Find an alternate route if you have to head that way.
There's no word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.