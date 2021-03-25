UN, Ethiopia rights agency to conduct joint Tigray probe

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United Nations and an Ethiopian rights agency say they have agreed to carry out a joint investigation into rights abuses in the embattled region of Tigray, where fighting persists as government troops hunt down the region’s fugitive leaders. The government-established Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement Thursday that an investigation of all parties to the conflict is “part of the much-needed accountability process” for victims of the conflict. “With multiple actors involved in the conflict and the gravity of the reported violations, an objective, independent investigation is urgently required,” the statement said, adding that deployment of investigators will start as soon as possible.