Venezuelan COVID patients increasingly seeking in-home care

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — In Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, and other cities, it is challenging to find a bed at a public hospital because of a spike in coronavirus cases and chronic understaffing. And millions in the economically struggling nation are priced out of private facilities, where bills can reach thousands of dollars. So a growing number of people affected by the coronavirus are choosing to be cared for at their homes even when their illness warrants a hospital stay. Dr. Leonardo Acosta is part of a team of about 15 health care workers providing in-home care for COVID-19 patients. He says demand for his service is higher than ever.