‘We were never at a low level’: DHS officials urge caution amid recent case increase

MADISON (WKOW) -- Department of Health Services leaders said Thursday they were closely watching a recent increase in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin.

As of Thursday, the seven-day average of new cases was 459, the highest level it had been in about three weeks according to the DHS dashboard. Wednesday's reported total of 776 new cases was the highest single-day report since February 25.

"As I've said previously, we were never at a low level of disease activity," said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. "We have come down from an extremely, critically, uber high level of over 6,000 cases a day."

Van Dijk said DHS officials were following the case reports in the neighboring states of Minnesota and Michigan, which have seen elevated case counts in recent days.

Of particular concern, officials said, continues to be the variant strains of COVID-19. DHS reported Thursday a total of 69 confirmed cases of the strain that first originated in the United Kingdom and one case of the variant first spotted in South Africa.

"We've been lulled into a sense of security here in Wisconsin," Van Dijk said. "We had it so bad that just having it bad doesn't seem to awful to us."

Van Dijk said it was too early in the contact tracing process to determine if there are any trends emerging with regard to what may be driving the recent increase in new cases.

In the meantime, DHS officials urged the public to keep their gatherings within a limited social circle and to keep them outdoors as much as possible.

Van Dijk cautioned against travel, asking people to hold out for at least a couple more months.

With the spring arriving, Van Dijk was also asked about rummage sales popping up across the state; she urged people to keep six feet of distance at any sales and to wear a mask as well.