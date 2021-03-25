Why health officials want you to hang on to your vaccination card

(WKOW/ABC) -- Some health officials think the COVID-19 vaccination card issued to everyone who receives a dose of the vaccine will become critically important in the near future.

So far, there haven't been any new mandates that require you to show the card in order to attend an event or travel, but it could just be a matter of time.

The card could make international travel easier because people would be able to prove their vaccination status quickly, and avoid requirements for quarantine and testing.

Not only will it be your potential ticket back to normalcy, but it's also handy to keep for record purposes. COVID-19 vaccine studies are still ongoing, so this may not be a sure thing, but the vaccine brand and lot number listed on the vaccination card could be relevant if a booster shot is eventually needed.

If you lose your card, there will still be a record that you got your vaccination. Health officials recommended you go back to the facility where you got vaccinated or call the health department in the state in which you got it. They keep records.

Then it's possible to get a duplicate blank card to fill out your information.

Some companies are working to develop digital vaccine passports so that you don't have to keep track of the piece of paper forever, but that is likely a bit of a way off because that would probably require developing some international standards.