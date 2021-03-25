Light mix tonight, briefly drying out before weekend

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Enjoy the dry conditions Friday, cause more rain and cooler temps are also in the forecast.

The same low pressure system that's bringing another round of severe weather, the second high risk of the 2021 severe weather season, will bring parts of southern Wisconsin the chance for a light wintry mix.

The mix will begin around the midnight hour going into Friday and continue through the early morning hours. Those who are located farther south and east will have a better shot at seeing the wintry mix. Since temperatures, both air and ground, have been above freezing the likelihood of seeing any accumulations greater than a half an inch is minimal to none.

The mix precipitation will wrap up before the morning commute, for the most part, meaning the drive to work may be slow but the threat for slick spots will be minimal as well.

Throughout the rest of Friday, skies will be clearing before another round of rain arrives for Saturday.

Sunday the weather looks to be dry however, being on the backside of an exiting low... our temperatures will be a little cooler too.