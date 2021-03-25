Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson enters transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW) -- After completing his senior season with the Badgers, senior point guard Trevor Anderson will enter the transfer portal to finish out his college eligibility elsewhere.

Anderson began his career at UW-Green Bay before transferring to UW and redshirting the 2017-18 season. He is coming off a season where he averaged 14 minutes per game and 3.1 points per game. Anderson shot 53 percent from the field and 54 percent from three-point range in 2020-21.

He was a standout for Stevens Point Area High School, racking up two state championships, a Mr. Basketball award and the eighth-most points (2,360) in Wisconsin prep basketball history.

