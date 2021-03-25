Wisconsin, Penn State volleyball series is canceled this weekend

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin vs. Penn State volleyball series is canceled this weekend. In a press release from Wisconsin Athletics, " The decision to cancel was mutually agreed upon by the two schools out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants. The events have been canceled due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 on the Penn State squad."

Wisconsin just played its first series against Minnesota after over a month off due to COVID health concerns with its program and opponents.

Wisconsin will wrap up the regular season on April 1-2 when Michigan comes to the UW Fieldhouse.

The Badgers are one win away from improving to 12-0 which is its best start since 2010.