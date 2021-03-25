WWII codebreaker Alan Turing honored on new UK bank note

LONDON (AP) — The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note. The design of the bank note, which is the most valuable in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday. The new note, which is laden with high-level security features, completes the bank’s rejig of its stable of paper currencies over the past few years. Turing, who played a pivotal role in breaking the Enigma code in World War II, was prosecuted for homosexuality after the war. He received a posthumous apology from the British government in 2009.