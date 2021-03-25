‘You’re welcome to step away’: Cruz refuses to wear facemask

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) declined to wear a mask when talking to reporters Thursday evening, saying CDC guidelines dictated that he did not need to wear a mask after his vaccination.

The 2016 presidential candidate's statements rolled on C-SPAN cameras before a press conference in the Capitol. He specifically said he wouldn't wear a mask on camera.

"When I'm talking to the TV camera I'm not going to wear a mask," Cruz said. "All of us have been immunized."

When a reporter off-camera said it would make the press feel better, Cruz told them they were welcome to stand back.

"You're welcome to step away if you'd like," Cruz said. "The whole point of a vaccine ... CDC guidance is what we're following."

Contrary to his claims, the CDC still suggests wearing a mask in public spaces even if you've completed your full schedule of vaccinations.

"After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we know more," the CDC said on its website.

App users can watch a video of the exchange between Cruz and the reporter here.