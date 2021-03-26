2K attend Boulder vigil for victims of supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — About 2,000 people gathered for a vigil to remember the 10 people who were killed in the Colorado supermarket shooting. The event Thursday was held after attorneys for the shooting suspect asked during his first court appearance that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa did not speak during the brief hearing except to say “yes” to a question from the judge. Alissa is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. The 21-year-old man entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered Monday in a gunbattle with police.