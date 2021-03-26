‘A reset button’ — Black theater leaders push for change

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s better than a powerful voice from the Black theater community singing about change? How about 13 such voices? Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter and Audra McDonald and other founding members of Black Theatre United have recorded the song and video “Stand for Change,” with all proceeds donated to social justice efforts. It’s the latest step by Black-led groups trying to make the Great White Way look more like America. Other groups created in the past few years to spur change include We See You White American Theatre, Black Theatre Coalition, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Design Action, Musicians United for Social Equity and Broadway for Racial Justice. Williams thinks “people are listening and people are willing to make changes.”