Armenia’s top court ends criminal case against ex-president

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s high court has ruled that a criminal case against the nation’s former president over a deadly crackdown on protesters more than a decade ago must be dropped. The Constitutional Court determined Friday that the charges against Robert Kocharyan were based on a legal article that violated the country’s main law. Kocharyan, who served as president in 1998-2008, has been accused of violating the constitutional order by sending police to disperse protesters in Yerevan in March 2008. Eight demonstrators and two police died in the clash and 250 people were injured. Kocharyan has rejected the charges as a political vendetta by the current prime minister, who was one of the organizers of the 2008 protest.