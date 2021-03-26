Attorney for laid-off nursing home workers points to vaccine bill

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - The attorney for thirteen current and former Rock Haven Nursing Home workers points to approved, state legislation banning employers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine as fortifying his bid to overturn the nursing home's vaccine mandate.

The legislation passed Tuesday with overwhelming Republican support. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said while the majority of Wisconsinites should get the vaccine, it still should remain an individual's choice.

"They should have the right to make their own decision without having to justify it to a government official or employer," Vos said.

"If Governor Evers does not veto this legislation, I don't know the date certain but there will be dates when the county's current practice is in direct contravention of state law," attorney Michael Anderson says of the Rock County-operated nursing home's mandatory worker vaccinations.

Anderson represents facility workers who disagree with the policy and workers who've been laid off after refusing the vaccine.

"It's ironic that these were folks that were heralded as heroes, and now they've kind of been thrown to the curb and they don't feel good about it," Anderson says.

Anderson says he's prepared to sue Rock County if nothing changes.

Several legal experts note courts have upheld requiring workers to receive vaccinations in the past. But even some of those experts and Anderson say the COVID-19 vaccines' emergency use authorization is a lower standard than approvals for vaccines mandated previously and open to legal challenge.



Anderson also says Rock Haven's granting of vaccine exemptions for pregnant workers and workers with religious issues is legally suspect and inequitable.

"If the county had never carved out any exceptions to their policy...that would be one thing," Anderson says.

"We do have employees there working, authorized, not having been vaccinated," Anderson says. "My clients say, 'Why can't [I opt-out], from a personal liberties standpoint? Why can't I object on those grounds as well?' "

Leading state democratic lawmakers counter medical and faith exemptions are a limited category to a necessary approach to vaccination to ensure the general population's safety.

"The uniform message from this body of state leaders should be sending the message that we need to get vaccinated," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said.

County officials have said Rock Haven's mandatory vaccination policy is needed to ensure the safety of the facility's vulnerable residents, noting at least one outbreak of COVID-19 at Rock Haven during the pandemic almost certainly started through the presence of an infected staff member.

Correspondence from Anderson to Rock County's corporation counsel demands back pay and reinstatement for laid-off workers and facility policy change. Anderson says his first, required step to legal action against the county would be the filing of notices of claim on behalf of each of his thirteen clients. County officials would then have four months to respond to the claim's requests.

Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee and County Board Supervisor Doug Wilde declined to comment on Anderson's demands. Wilde serves on the county's Board of Health and has supported Rock Haven's mandatory vaccination policy, but also recently helped win approval for increased pay and bonuses for Rock Haven workers.



Governor Evers has also yet to comment on whether he will veto the vaccine opt-out bill.